U.S. Congressman Andy Barr delivered a major, $5-million federal grant for the Economy Road project in Madison County. This project will construct a roadway that runs from Highway 52 to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport.
Currently, drivers on Caleast Road must navigate a narrow road from the Interstate (I-75) to the airport.
Economy Road will provide a safer method of transportation for the almost 300 students attending aviation school at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), who regularly commute between EKU’s main campus and the airport where flight operations are headquartered. Located in an Opportunity Zone adjacent to I-75, Economy Road will also create a space for businesses to flourish, builders to develop much needed housing, and serve as a recruitment tool for industry looking to locate within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the U.S. population.
“Enhancing traffic safety through the airport for students and Kentuckians traveling there while creating a building block for the community to attract new businesses and foster economic activity is a win-win,” said Congressman Barr. “I am pleased that our office was able to work with (Madison County Judge Executive) Judge (Reagan) Taylor, local, and community leaders to advocate for this project. I look forward to seeing the impact it will make in Madison County once it is completed.”
Taylor said the grant and new roadway will go a long way in continuing the growth in Madison County. “Infrastructure, public safety and economic development are all key components to a successful Madison County and this project will improve all of them,” Taylor said. “This is another great example of how we fight for projects and funding every day to make Madison County better. Economy Road is a strategic piece of progress for this county and a project of this magnitude will have a lasting impact on the citizens of Madison County.”
EKU offers the only aviation program of its kind in the state of Kentucky. The airport features a 5,000 ft. runway, medium intensity lighting system, ample parking areas, and dedicated fuel services, and onsite aircraft maintenance. With more than 100 operations per day, the majority of which are EKU Aviation aircraft, the Central Kentucky Regional Airport is among the busiest and fastest growing airports in the state.
“EKU is extremely thankful for the investment in Economy Road – a road that hundreds of our students travel every day of the year to complete their flight training in pursuit of their aviation degree,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “Aviation is one of our fastest growing degree programs. As we strive to help alleviate the pilot shortage, we anticipate continued enrollment growth in this field of study, putting more students on Economy Road. Thank you to Judge Taylor and Congressman Barr for championing this project.”
