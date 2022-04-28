By Mary Margaret Cheeks
Citizen Staff Writer
The Madison County Fiscal Court heard an update from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet update during its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Casey Smith of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 office spoke at the hearing. Smith was accompanied by Francis McDonald with IT/Planning, Patrick Shane Tucker with KYTC Planning/ LPA Coordinator and project manager, and Clyde Newcomer, who is the construction and general maintenance section supervisor covering Madison and Garrard Counties.
“This is the year that we have put together our next highway plan, every even year while we go over our budget, and put together a new biennium plan,” he said. “That has recently been through the House and through the Senate and has been signed by the Governor as of Monday two weeks ago, I believe. Right now that report has been sent over to the Transportation Cabinet Program Management office, where they are looking at all the various projects within that enacted plan, and hopefully sometime in late May, that document would be published and sent out to the public for interest and review.”
Madison County has several projects on the approved plan.
“Kentucky 52 from Paint Lick out to Duncannon (Lane), interchange of I-75, as well as Pumpkin Run, down to US 421 area around Duncannon (Lane),” he said. “We have a couple smaller projects, school safety projects on that list. There is a Kingston Elementary turn lane project out in southern Madison County. As well as a few other school enhancement safety projects that we are looking at doing, one over at Madison Central High School.
“The Speedwell Road over there by App Harvest, we do currently have listed as a state funded project. So, this will just have to be on the lookout for that.”
Another project discussed was on the Robert R. Martin Bypass, in coalition with Glenn Marshall Elementary and B. Michael Caudill Middle schools.
“At the two intersections of Caudill and Glenn Marshall, right now, you turn from the far-right side, so they are going to do off set turning lanes so that you are not really turning across like four lanes of traffic,” Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said. “You are just going to be turning across like two lanes of traffic. So, you can see what is coming. There has been a lot of accidents there in the mornings, especially the way the sun comes up on that hill.
Magistrate Tom Botkin questioned about the black topping of Caleast Road.
“I have received a lot of questions here lately about any improvements that might be made on that especially where it floods every single time it rains,” he said.
The question was answered by stating that this would not be addressed on this project plan, but the (Transportation Cabinet) are attempting to take care of this separately. Magistrate John Tudor had also had a question concerning his district.
“I gathered several names on a petition a couple of years ago about the possibility of putting a turn lane in by the Nissan dealer where you come off Four-Mile onto the Bypass with all of those new developments back there,” Tudor said. “There is probably 1,000 new homes in that area right there and they back up in the morning coming there by Nissan. Most of them are turning right to get onto the Bypass to go to Lexington. If you could look into that, study, do some research. It would be a right turn lane”
The Transportation Cabinet officials assured Tudor it would be taken into consideration.
In other business:
• The court proclaimed May 6, 2022, as “National Nurses Day”.
• The court proclaimed May 1 thru May 7, 2022, as “National Small Business Week”.
• The court approved the resolution in regard to the Rural Secondary Program FY2023 in coalition with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
• The court approved the resolution regarding Bluegrass Chemical Activity-Bluegrass Army Depot MOU (yearly memorandum of understanding agreement).
• The court approved the resolution regarding the American Signal Corporation Siren Installation Contract Extension.
• The court approved the resolution to update the UPS (uninterruptable power supply) system replacements in reference to Tower Sites.
• The court approved the resolution in regard to the adoption of 2022-2023 Health Insurance Renewal for Fiscal Court employees.
• The court approved the resolution for the renovation bid awarded to the Madison County Temporary Circuit Courthouse. The cost at $1,209,816.
• The court approved the resolution authorizing payment for Madison County Clerk’s claim for calculation of motor vehicle and boat bills for 2022.
• The court approved resolution authorizing payment for the God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank project.
• The court approved a resolution to enter into a care center services agreement between Alternative Health Solutions LLC and Madison County Fiscal Court, effective July 1, 2022.
