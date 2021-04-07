Robert Alonzo Rowlette

Robert Alonzo Rowlette, 89, husband of the late Shirley Rowlette, passed away Thursday April 1, 2021 at Baptist Health, Lexington.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home. Rev. Kenny Davis officiated and Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will also be Tuesday beginning at 11 am until 1 pm at Lakes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gideon’s or Bethel Baptist Church. www.lakesfuneralhome.com.

Lakes funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

 

