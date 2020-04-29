Robert Brutus Cox, age 80, of Three Links, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home.
Services will be officiated by Rev. Bill Ellis and burial will follow in the Serenity Hill Cemetery at Three Links. Masonic rites will be given.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Florida 33607.
To send flowers to the family of Robert Cox, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.