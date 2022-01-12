Robert Cleburn Dodds, 87, known to everyone as “Bob” died of natural causes Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his residence in Orlando, Kentucky (Rockcastle County). He was born in Jeffersonville, Ohio February 22, 1934, son of the late Elmer and Edith Snyder Dodds, Air National Guard veteran, retired auto mechanic and resident of Orlando since 1998.
He was a life member of Masonic Lodge #163 F&AM, enjoyed hunting, gardening, playing cards and playing pool. According to his children he loved smoking, cussing, and “stirring the pot” to cause family arguments. His children laugh and say he also loved his wife Faye more that his own children.
In addition to his loving wife Faye Stewart Dodds he is survived by his children Bobby Dodds, Regina Lewis, Jimmy Dodds, Winona Clark (William), Tracy Kidwell (Donnie); grandchildren Sarah, Joshua, Jacob, Shaina, Cody, Mariah, Mikki; great grandchildren Destiny, Ava, Zoey, Keyana, Chloe, Kyle; siblings Effie Kerns, Ruth Hildebrecht (Walt); special friends Charlie and Charlotte Bowles; as well as numerous relatives, friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings June, Elmerine, Barbara, Roger and Bill.
In accordance with Bob’s wishes he was cremated and a memorial service was on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home. Charlie Bowles officiated.
