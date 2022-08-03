Robert Rucker, 82, husband of Marifeli Estremera Rucker, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at his home.
Memorial mass was private at Saint Clare Catholic Church. Father Gary Simpson officiated.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
