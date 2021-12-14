Ben Robinson III took the public oath of office in a ceremony by his wife, the Honorable Brandy Oliver Brown, Circuit Judge of the 25th Circuit, to fill the 1st District vacancy on the Madison County Fiscal Court Tuesday prior to the Fiscal Court meeting at the Berea City Annex.
Robinson was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to fill the term of the late Paul Reynolds, who died of complications from COVID-19 on Oct. 16. Reynolds was appointed by Beshear to fill the unexpired term of late magistrate Larry Combs earlier this year. Combs died in December.
Robinson was officially sworn in by his wife on Nov. 23 following his appointment by Beshear.
