Rocky Wayne Anglin, age 62, passed away Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at the Meadows Health Care Facility in Cincinnati, OH. Mr. Anglin was born September 9th, 1958 in Madison County, KY to Virgil E. and Ruby Alcorn Anglin. He was self employed in construction and welding. He loved to fish with his dad, and hunt arrow heads and go to flea markets. In his younger days he really enjoyed his Nova and Vega at the Clay City Drag Strip. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Anglin was preceded in death by his grandparents. Benny and Clara Anglin, and Achie and Mossie Alcorn.
Other than his parents he is survived by two sisters, Sherri Gail Anglin and Vicky Kay Higgins and her husband Scott all of Berea, KY two nieces, Ashley Nicole Richmond, and Kimberly Higgins along with one nephew, Travis Higgins also survive.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Scaffold Cane Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-9 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
In accordance with Governor Beshear’s mandate facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.
