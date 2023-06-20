June is Pride Month, when we recognize the reality that gender identity extends beyond the traditional notions of “male and female” and celebrate those who have led the way in bringing that understanding to our society. We also assert that while many people struggle with this concept, the inalienable rights of any human being should always be protected, especially from government overreach and unconstitutional laws.
June became Pride Month nationally after a police raid on a gay bar in New York City on June 29, 1969. The raid led to protests labeled as the Stonewall riots after the name of the bar that had been raided. Gradually, cities across the nation commemorated that opposition to government restrictions of sexuality and gender identity, and the United States led the world in acknowledging the rights of LGBTQ citizens. June is Pride Month because we should be proud of those courageous lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons who led our society to this new recognition.
Kentucky could also be a leader in protecting the rights of its LGBTQ citizens by adhering to both the traditional and constitutional principles that normally would prevent the government from infringing on the rights of the people. Unfortunately, the recent passage of House Bill 470 and Senate Bill 150 mirror attempts in other states to penalize healthcare providers and decide on healthcare matters for doctors and parents while limiting the free-speech rights of medical and educational professionals. The legislation also takes away freedom-of-conscience rights from educators and requires school employees to report a child’s deviation from assigned gender expression to the child’s parents without regard for the safety of the child or the rights of the child or educator. If the General Assembly interfered with the healthcare, education or free speech of any other citizen, those citizens, rightly, would be outraged. Unfortunately, Governor Beshear’s veto of House Bill 470 was overridden in March.
This month, a federal judge blocked the enforcement of a similar law passed in Florida, saying “adherence to the Constitution is always in the public interest” and that “there is no rational basis for a state to categorically ban [transgender] treatments.”
Although perhaps less important than issues of justice and rights, anti-trans laws like the ones passed in Kentucky and Florida also likely will have economic impacts. Kentucky will only be a good place to live and work if it is hospitable rather than discriminatory. We need businesses to come to Kentucky, and the individuals they employ need to feel welcome here.Let what happened in North Carolina a few years ago serve as a cautionary tale. The General Assembly there repealed House Bill 2, which limited protections for LGBTQ people in the state, after the NBA pulled its 2017 All-Star Weekend event and moved it to New Orleans. Charlotte lost $82.7 million in economic impact. Why would we want something like that costly embarrassment to play out in our state? Why would we want to discourage businesses from opening operations in our state and providing great jobs for Kentuckians?
The institution I have been privileged to lead for the past 11 years, Berea College, has long taken a fully inclusive approach to issues of gender and sexual identity. You will find at Berea persons who represent all gender and sexual identities together with others who identify as heterosexual males and females. You will also find Bereans who hold to conservative religious convictions and do not support the validity of non-binary gender identities. Their freedom of conscience must also be respected. Such differences are not easy to navigate in a small community, but we are a better learning institution because of that diversity. Our success in working, living, and learning peacefully together can be an example for the rest of the Commonwealth that peace and justice are achievable when everyone’s rights are respected.
I submit to my fellow Kentuckians that the many benefits of freedom and inclusivity are far preferable in all respects to the imposition of government restrictions in matters of identity. Legal challenges to these laws are already underway. I look for Kentucky’s constitution to be key to that judicial process. Happy Pride month to all!
Lyle D. Roelofs is Berea College President.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.