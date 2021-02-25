I heard a story the other day about a salesman who had closed his first deal, only to discover that the land he had sold was completely under water.
“That fellow is going to come back here, and he’s going to be really angry,” the salesman told his boss. “I’ll have to apologize and give him his money back.”
“Apologize and give money back?” his boss shouted. “What kind of salesman are you? You get out there and sell him a houseboat.”
Did you ever have any dealings with a slick salesman? The unscrupulous kind who is out to make a buck by hook or by crook? The Bible gives us a really good look at what Jesus thinks of such people in Mark 11:15-17. Those scriptures describe the day Jesus and his disciples made their way into Jerusalem and encountered a group of crooked salesmen. Here’s what those Scriptures say:
“Jesus went into the temple and began to cast out those that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves; and would not suffer that any man should carry any vessel through the temple. And he taught, saying unto them, Is it not written, My house shall be called of all nations the house of prayer? But ye have it a den of thieves.”
Perhaps you’ve heard preachers describe that scene in a sermon. You might have heard that Jesus chased those salesmen and moneychangers out because they were cheating their customers. You might have heard that Jesus chased them out because the temple was not intended to be a place of commerce but of prayer. I expect both of those are true.
We could look at that scene and discuss just how awful those salesmen’s actions were. But, can I tell you, that little has changed over the centuries? Some people still go into God’s house in hopes of closing a sale or two. Oh, they may not discuss business right there in the pews, but they go to church because they want to strengthen relationships with people on Sunday so that they can do business with them on Monday.
The fact is, we’re to go to church to worship and to pray and to sing praises to the Lord of Glory. We’re to have no ulterior motives. Just watch what happens so often in your local community. A businessman has transferred in, and he needs to make connections fast. One of the first places he goes is to the biggest church in town. A politician is running for office, and he needs to rub elbows with people. He shows up at the big church and sits on the front pew, at least until the election is over. And, you may not see him at church again until the next election.
So, you see, things haven’t really changed all that much since the day Jesus weaved together a whip and chased the riff raff out of the temple.
If we’re going to be salesmen, let’s be like the one who was inclined to give the customer his money back, not the boss who wanted to sell him a houseboat.
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
