Roger Dale Botkin, 66, husband of Sandra Oliver Botkin, passed away Monday August 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Roger was a veteran of the US Navy; he was a teacher at Clark County Schools where he taught Business and Accounting.

Funeral services will be Saturday Aug 22, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home.

Bro. Rick Rector officiated and burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.

