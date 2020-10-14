Roger David Abrams, 57, husband of Jeannie Abrams passed away Monday Oct. 12, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. David was the son of Charlene (Bill) Shelton and the late Rube Abrams. He was a construction worker and lifelong resident of Berea.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Services will handle the services.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Abrams as a living tribute
