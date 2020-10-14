Citizen obituary

Roger David Abrams, 57, husband of Jeannie Abrams passed away Monday Oct. 12, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.  David was the son of Charlene (Bill) Shelton and the late Rube Abrams. He was a construction worker and lifelong resident of Berea.  

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.  Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Services will handle the services.  

