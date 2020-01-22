Roger Garth Terrill III, age 49, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, following an eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Roger was born February 1, 1970 in Berea to the late Billy and Barbara Terrill. Roger was raised in the Holiness Faith.
Memorial service was Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Sarver officiating.
To send flowers to the family of Roger Terrill III, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.