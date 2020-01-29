Citizen obituary
Buy Now

Mr. Roger Lee Rhodus, 79, of Kirksville, passed away Monday afternoon January 27, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at The Richmond House of Prayer with Rev. Owen Moody and Rev. Greg King officiating. Burial will be at Madison Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church.

To send flowers to the family of Roger Rhodus, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 30
Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
1:00PM
Richmond House of Prayer
330 Mule Shed Lane
Richmond, KY 40475
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Roger's Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you