The Berea City Council ushered in a new year with a meeting that included a short agenda and a proclamation that honored the Club Arena Skating Rink.
The Club Arena Skating Rink was founded in 1960 by the late Charlie and Polly Wyatt and is now owned and managed by Doris and George Wyatt.
The business is celebrating 60 years this year and Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley recognized this month as Roller Skating Month in Berea.
Wyatt addressed the council and said building the rink was a dream of his late father to manage and added it even experienced some growing pains in the early stages of development.
“It was very controversial at that time,” Wyatt said. “Roller skating rinks, at that time, were just one level above pool halls and bars. There were a lot of people who didn’t think that [roller rink] was a good thing for the city of Berea.”
Berea city officials, such as the late Mayor C.C. Hensley and Bill Finnell, Fraley’s grandfather, approved of the idea and the business has been a mainstay on Broadway for the post 60 years.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to do in Old Town,” Wyatt said. “I don’t know how much longer we’ll continue to do it but we’re still having fun and I hope we do it for many more years.
“We really appreciate this. This is a great recognition.”
Wyatt was humbled by the recognition and was joined by his brother Terry Wyatt, as well as his wife Doris Wyatt during the presentation of the proclamation.
“This means more to us than you may know,” he said.
