Ronald Earl Matile, 74 of Berea, died Monday, August 24, 2020 in Lexington at the VA HEALTHCARE System Hospital. Born in Springfield, Mo. on Dec. 19, 1945, son to the late Kenneth and Barbara Snodgrass Matile. Ronald was a United States Airforce Veteran serving in Vietnam as a jet engine mechanic. Funeral Services for Ronald Earl Matile were Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Church on the Rock. Pastor Mark Sarver officiated. Burial with full military honors followed at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
