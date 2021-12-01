Ronald “Ronnie” Calvin Powell, age 65, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Kenny Davis and Rev. Randy McPheron officiated and burial followed in Berea Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
