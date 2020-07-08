CItizen obituary 2

Ronald “Ronnie” Collins, 65, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home in Gabbardtown. Born January 16, 1955, the son of the late Charlie Bill and Ellen Bowlin Collins, he was a lifelong resident of Madison County, of the Holiness faith, a handyman, a racoon hunter and a lover of the outdoors. A Graveside Service is set for 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Silver Creek Cemetery with Brother Doug Collins sharing words of hope.Services entrusted to Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

