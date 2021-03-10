Ronnie L. Watson

Ronnie L. Watson, 74, of Berea died Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Versailles.

In accordance with Ronnie’s wishes he was cremated and a Celebration of His Life will be held at 11 a.m. at Berea Baptist Church Saturday, March 13, 2021 with Pastor Kevin Slemp officiating. Acceptance of friends with refreshments, conversation and sharing of memories will follow the celebration in the Fellowship Hall of Berea Baptist Church.

Reppert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you