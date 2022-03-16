Rosada Gadd Peters

Rosada Gadd Peters, 92, of Berea, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday March 15, 2022, at Scaffold Cane Baptist Church. Bro. James Hardin officiated.  Burial followed in the Cobb/Anglin Cemetery on Anglin Falls Road in Rockcastle County.

Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.

