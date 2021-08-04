Rose Arlene Laux Jones, 74, Richmond died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Baptist Health Richmond.
In accordance with Rose’s wishes, she was cremated and no public service is scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions suggested to Kentucky Educational Television, 600 Cooper Drive, Lexington, KY 40502, your local Humane Society, or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10120.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with the arrangements.
