Rose Stokley, 45, wife of Sam Stokley, passed away June 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be Friday June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Fellowship Church with Pastor Jonas Hill officiating, burial will be in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Crossroads Fellowship Church from 6-9 p.m.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
