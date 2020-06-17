CItizen obituary 2

Rose Stokley, 45, wife of Sam Stokley, passed away June 14, 2020. 

Funeral services will be Friday June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Fellowship Church with Pastor Jonas Hill officiating, burial will be in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Crossroads Fellowship Church from 6-9 p.m. 

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Rose Stokley, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Jun 18
First Visitation
Thursday, June 18, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Crossroads Fellowship Church
478 Paint Lick Rd
Berea, KY 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Jun 19
Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
11:00AM
Crossroads Fellowship Church
478 Paint Lick Rd.
Berea, KY 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you