Roses are red photo

Floral shops in Berea and Madison County were busy on Valentines Day on Tuesday, preparing orders and arrangements for customers. Foley’s Florist, located on Chestnut Street began delivering orders at 8 a.m. and didn’t stop until 4:30 p.m. Owner Shelley Wolfe used six vans and approximately 10-12 deliverers to get the orders out in a timely manner. “It was a very busy day,” she said. “It seemed like it was busier than normal.” Foley’s used more than 2,000 roses to complete its orders on Tuesday. At top left, Bob Prewitt, who has worked at Foley’s for 55 years, puts his touch on an arrangement, while Stacey Brinegar finishes her vase.

