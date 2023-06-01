Rotary Club to participate in U.S. 25 yard sale

With the US 25 Yard sale coming up this weekend, the Rotary Club of Berea is making its plans to participate.
The location will be at 217 North Broadway between the skating rink and P-Cabb, located across the street from Memorial Park.
Tables with items for sale will be manned from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. on Fridat and Saturday.
Proceeds will be used for the Scholarship fund.
The next regular meeting will be noon on June 6 at the Smokehouse Grill.
Beginning in Richwood in Boone County and ending at on the south side of Jellico, Tennessee, the event is among the 10 longest and highest rated yard sale events in the country. Grant County celebrates its position as the founding member of the event with a Founder’s Day Sale on Thursday June 1, in Grant County only.
The event was created in 2012 by Williamstown resident Judy Wigginton. The yard sale continues in the remainder of the route south, on Friday-Saturday.
For more information, visit the US 25 Yard Sale page on Facebook. Look for Hot Spots postings and for info on potential rental spaces.
The event is organized by totally unpaid volunteers.
All promotion is donated and much appreciated.
The Kentucky Transportion Cabinet reminds participants that no sales or parking on state right of way. It is a safety hazard and also illegal under KRS.177.106. The Cabinet wants to ensure that drivers have the proper amount of sight distance for intersections, driveway entrances and curves. Any encroachment on state right of way requires a permit.
Other reminders:
• Watch for parked cars, slowed traffic and vehicles turning into or out of side streets and driveways.
• Park a safe distance from the highway, preferably outside a 22-foot “recovery zone” extending from the white line on the pavement edge. This area gives motorists room in which to maneuver in case of trouble.
• Watch for pedestrians, and especially for children and pets in the area of yard sales.
• Use seat belts, obey posted speed limits, other traffic laws, and refrain from drinking and driving.
