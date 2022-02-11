Rotary News

Two totally different projects with a goal of building from the ground up were tackled by two Berea citizens.
Both came out of retirement propelled by the pandemic’s effects — Rotary member Doug Shirley fulfilled a dream to house his Torino and other important items in a metal building the construction of which he oversaw. Michelle Malicote was sought by Governor Andy Beshear to develop pandemic policies and procedures for Kentucky’s State department of public health. The color coded chart with which so many citizens became familiar as to red, orange, yellow, and green zones was the design of Malicote and was, likewise, built from the ground up.
Shirley shared every detail of the metal structure from Lincoln Building beginning with the city permit to full enclosure with electricity. He provided a documented step by step booklet with pictures, descriptions, timetables, and costs.
On a note of humor he showed a tomato cage made from residual materials at a cost of four hours of labor.
Malicote, who has an impressive background with over 40 years in public health, is still working for the state since her expertise will be needed as schools open back up in the fall.
She answered questions relative to the vaccine, its necessity for citizen protection, and how many decisions have been made with the input of a cadre of health and education professionals.
Guests attending Shirley’s session were Helen Eden and Nancy Scarlett. Malicote’s granddaughter, Anna Grace, was in attendance for the session lauding the success of the three covid vaccines. Rotary Partner Barbara Shirley was a guest at both sessions.
Acting president Doug Fritz reported that the meeting room previously used by Rotary at the Artisan Center is being re-purposed.
For the time being meetings will continue at the Smokehouse Grill. Treasurer Marty Wayland reported $295 profit from the Silent Auction.
(Submitted)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.