Rotary planning in-person meetings

The Berea Rotary Club has begun making plans for in-person meetings. Instead of a speaker at a recent gathering the zoom participants heard from the efforts of President Rita Davis.
Tentatively, and with masks, the group may meet May 4 at the Smokehouse Grill for a noon meal.
Members are asked to watch mail for a newsletter as a catch-up of events and plans.
The organization is planning to give four scholarships this year, two each to selected graduating seniors from Berea Community and Madison Southern High Schools.
It should be noted that the club has given 104 such scholarships since 2011. As a fundraiser for this cause this year, members are asked to donate items to the U.S. 25 Yard Sale. The location for items will be the parking lot of St. Clare’s Catholic Church on June 4-5. Even though attendance has been down since meetings were resumed through zoom, the spirit of “Service above Self’ has remained strong in Berea. Members are dedicated to maintaining the traditions of past projects and eager to recapture the fellowship of regular meetings.
———
The link for the Tuesday noon zoom meetings can be secured from club secretary, Charles Hoffman at Charles.hoffman.law@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.