Rotary sets date for pancake breakfast

The Rotary Club of Berea gathered for lunch and fellowship at the Smokehouse Grill under the leadership of Sune Frederickson in the absence of Rita Davis, President.
Dates for meetings have been changed from every Tuesday to only the first and third Tuesdays, still at noon.
After the introduction of guests, Frederickson reported on his attendance at a recent conference as well as outlining club goals for the post-pandemic adjustment.
Secretary Charles Hoffman announced plans are moving ahead for the return of the traditional Election Day pancake breakfast.
This year’s event will be held at the Parish Hall of the Methodist Church from 7-11 a.m. on May 17. The cost of the tickets will remain at $5 per person.
Rotary treasurer Marty Wayland presented her report along with the Scholarship Committee’s plan to provide $500 for selected students from Berea Community and Madison Southern High schools.
The membership made the decision to donate to the Veterans Hall of Fame commemoration and to the Ukraine project of Rotary.
Judith Weckman, Noah Wooten, and new member Richard Cahill were present for the meeting, as was Rotary partner Nancy Scarlett.
Speaker for the next meeting is Rodney Wilson, plant manager at Hyster-Yale. Citizens interested in an organization whose motto is “service above self” are invited to attend.
