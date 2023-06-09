The city of Berea will be getting a roundabout at the intersection of the Berea Bypass and Highway 1016 after the administration raised concerns about traffic safety.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Berea City Council, Mayor Bruce Fraley reported the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Allen Company are working to create an alternative to a conventional intersection on the busy roadway.
“They have purchased right-of-way to create a roundabout at [Highway] 1016 as a traffic control device. From what I’m told, that can be built very quickly. So, I’m hopeful that it won’t take too much longer,” said Fraley, who addressed traffic safety at the intersection in discussion with state transportation officials.
The issue of the intersection was raised after Berea City Councilman Ronnie Terrill asked about the status of the bypass. Fraley explained he had been told in recent months the Allen Company would complete the bypass this month, but that the company’s efforts have been diverted.
“The last that I had was June 30th, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to meet that. I think they pulled all their resources to do I-75,” Fraley said. Interstate 75 is one of the busiest transportation arteries in the nation, which bears a lot of traffic during the July 4th and Labor Day weekends. Officials hope to substantially complete that project by September, Fraley said.
Concerning the bypass, Councilman David Rowlette said he hopes it may still be possible for the road to be completed by June, but in the meantime, he expressed concern that motorists are taking liberties on the new phase of the bypass, which hasn’t officially opened.
“We’ve got a lot of folks who are exploring the bypass, and living out near there I see things like drag racing at night. Sunday afternoon, I met a semitruck and trailer at the intersection of Old 25 and the bypass,” Rowlette said. “We’re just looking at potential accidents if we can’t get that [bypass] done.”
On a positive note, Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly drew praise from Councilman Jerry Little, who chairs the council’s Public Works Committee. Beverly told council members that in a meeting with Allen Company officials on Tuesday, work is expected to begin on Berea’s city streets this week.
Little said because of Beverly’s initiative, city streets needing repair will likely be finished before the cold weather arrives because Beverly pushed to get the bids in earlier than in previous years.
“I want to compliment you on the Allen Company and getting our streets fixed before it starts snowing like it used to be,” Little said. “I really appreciate that, and I think everybody else appreciates that. I think they’ll last better and hold better.”
