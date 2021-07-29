D
riving through Kirksville the past few weeks it’s been evident that the new owners of Roundhill General Store have started working inside the building. The prospect of the store reopening has stirred a lot of emotion within me.
I am excited to see the store reopen in the owner’s time. However, I am also almost dreading walking in for the first time. The losses that our community has suffered the past year have been so close together, and are the very people that I will still look for and miss upon my first trip into the store ... and it’s a sad thing knowing they won’t be there. I have a hard time imagining a store without Bill Grant playing rook with a sausage on a bun sitting next to him. I am also saddened for Mike Friend, as I know how much he loved owning the store and interacting with our community. My prayers continue to be with Mike and his family. They have become part of our community and certainly part of my family.
The idea of driving just down the road again to grab a burger or whatever fare the new owners offer makes my heart warm with anticipation and joy, though! It will be nice to have our communal space to gather again.
On a different note, due to rain Newby Country Store has moved its “Clean The Creek” date to Saturday, July 31. Stop in at the store from 9-11 a.m. to grab a trash bag and enter the raffle to win some awesome prizes. There will be live music from noon-2 p.m., featuring Nicola Cassetta. This is sure to be a great time, and it would certainly help out of recreational area. Visiting Newby Country Store is sure to set your spirits up right!
