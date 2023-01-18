Roy Eugene “Reg” Gaunce, III, 59, husband of Natalie Wesley Gaunce, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
Born September 17, 1963 in Paris, Kentucky, he was a 1981 graduate of Berea Community High School, a U.S. Air Force veteran of Desert Storm, worked for many years as the Director of Beneficiary Services for Humana Military and was a member of the Eastwood Campus of Middletown United Methodist Church. Roy loved his family fiercely and was loved by them just as fiercely. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. An avid fan of UK Basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals, he also enjoyed traveling, shopping and meeting new people.
Other survivors include his mother and stepfather, Mary Jo & Noel Russell, of Berea; 3 daughters: Rebecca (Nick) Dillard, of Paoli, Indiana, Nicole Moyer, of Shelbyville, and Kelly Moyer (Brent Kakwitch) of Nashville, Tennessee; 2 beloved grandchildren, Dayton & Olive Dillard; a brother, Brent (Emily) Gaunce, of Carlisle; 3 sisters: Lisa (Mike) Helton & Lori (Doyle) Sparks, of Berea, and Regina (Robert) Sosby, of Carlisle; and his stepmother, Brenda Gaunce, of Carlisle, along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father, Roy E. Gaunce, Jr.; his son, Christopher Gaunce; and his grandparents, Eugene & Nancy Gaunce and Joe & Ann Bratton.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 19th at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood by Rev. Leslie Robinette and Rev. Sandra Murphree. Burial with military honors will follow in Floydsburg Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Nick Dillard, Isaac Fraliex, Kyle Fraliex, Will Gaunce, Landry Gray, Mike Helton, Brent Kakwitch, Tim Pike, Don Rebholz and Doyle Sparks.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the USA Cares and the Wounded Warrior Project.
