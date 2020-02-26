Roy Nathan Walters, Jr., 88, of Independence Trail, Morganton, NC, passed peacefully from here to Glory on Tuesday, February 18, at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C.
A celebration of Roy’s wonderful life, with Military Honors, was held on Saturday, February 22nd, at Burkemont Baptist Church with the Rev. Drs. Eddy Bunton, Luke Lane, and David Mills officiating.
