Roy Raymond Himes, 72, husband to Kay Himes, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Berea Hospital.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Red Lick Baptist Church with Pastor Kris Isaacs and Bro. Jeff Himes officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
