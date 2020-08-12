Ruby Murphy Minor, 84, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home in Berea.
Ruby was born April 13, 1936, in Chestnut Flat, Ky, to Forgie and Rena Murphy. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Berea Church of God, with Pastor Stephen Hobbs officiating.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and noon-2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements
