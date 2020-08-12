CItizen obituary 2

Ruby Murphy Minor, 84, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home in Berea.

Ruby was born April 13, 1936, in Chestnut Flat, Ky, to Forgie and Rena Murphy. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Berea Church of God, with Pastor Stephen Hobbs officiating.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and noon-2 p.m. Friday at the church.

Davis & Powell Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements, www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Ruby Minor, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Berea Church of God
Rash Road
Berea, Ky 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Berea Church of God
Rash Road
Berea, Ky 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 14
Service
Friday, August 14, 2020
2:00PM
Berea Church of God
Rash Road
Berea, Ky 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you