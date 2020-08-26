Ruby Murphy Minor, age 84, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home in Berea, Ky. Ruby was born April 13, 1936, in Chestnut Flat, Ky, to Forgie and Rena Cain Murphy. Ruby was a member of the Berea Church of God. Ruby spent a lifetime of over 60 years in all areas of church ministry in Steubenville, Ohio, Richmond, Ky, and Berea.Funeral services were held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Berea Church of God. Pastor Stephen Hobbs officiated and
