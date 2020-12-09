CItizen obituary 2

Russell Lee Poynter, 83, of Berea, died suddenly Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Baptist Health Richmond of complications of Covid-19. 

In accordance with the current Covid-19 mandates, the Graveside Service at Fairview Cemetery will be private for immediate family only. 

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.

