Ruth D. Rowse • Michelle L Rowse

Ruth D Rowse, a retired school teacher, loving mother, grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 87 on April 12th, 2023 from natural causes.
Michelle L Rowse, a devoted mother, sister, daughter, and friend passed away at the age of 52 on April 23, 2023 from a hard fought battle with breast Cancer. They are preceded in death by daughter and sister Phyllis Kercher. They are survived by Father, Charles Rowse, children and siblings Jay Rowse, Jamie Rowse-Charles, Timothy Charles, and Chris Kercher. Beautiful children and grand child, Robin Kercher, Kenley Rowse, Kyra Rowse, and Dean Brock.
We will be celebrating the lives of Ruth and Michelle Rowse Friday May 5 at 10 a.m. at Berea Baptist Church, 310 Chestnut Street, Berea. In lieu of flowers please donate or volunteer at Compassionate Care in Richmond. They may be reached at (859) 626-9292 or hospicecareplus.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.