Citizen obituary

Ruth Nickell (Epperson), age 99, died May 25,2020. 

Private services were held at First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the First Christian Church, Berea or Veterans Support Group of your choice.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you