Ryder Isaiah James Durham, age 1, passed away Friday July 15, 2022, at the Rockcastle Regional Medical Center in Mount Vernon.
uesday July 19, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Bro. Dale Smith officiated and burial followed in the Estes Family Cemetery at 750 Round Mountain Rd. Irvine.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
