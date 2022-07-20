Ryder Isaiah James Durham

Ryder Isaiah James Durham, age 1, passed away Friday July 15, 2022, at the Rockcastle Regional Medical Center in Mount Vernon.

uesday July 19, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Bro. Dale Smith officiated and burial followed in the Estes Family Cemetery at 750 Round Mountain Rd. Irvine. 

Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com

