S. Geneva Parrett, age 91, widow to the late Alan Parrett, passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. She was born March 27, 1931, in Tennessee to the late Pryor and Linia Angel Perkins. Geneva was a retired supervisor with Gibson Greeting Cards in Berea. She was incredibly determined and tried to always do what was right. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, was an accomplished seamstress, and was highly active in church until her illness would not allow. Geneva was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
Geneva is survived by five sisters, Rose Willis, Alice Allen, Inez Bridges, Nola Perkins, and Viola Marquette.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Friday April 1, 2022, at Madison County Memorial Gardens. Rev. Wayne Miller officiated.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
