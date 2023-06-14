By Andy McDonald
Berea has never had a traffic roundabout before, but it will be getting one soon at the intersection of Highway 1016 and the Berea Bypass, it was announced last Tuesday. While the solution was not the city administration’s first choice for traffic control, state transportation officials expect it will significantly reduce the risk of fatalities at the intersection of the two state highways.
Residents may recall there was a traffic fatality on the first phase of the Berea Bypass at Mayde Road shortly after the road was completed. At the time, the intersection was only controlled with stop signs until local officials lobbied for the installation of traffic lights.
On Friday, Mayor Bruce Fraley said it was his hope to avoid the same mistake. “When we were first briefed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, we were advised that there would be two stop signs. I requested a traffic signal. The state advised that traffic lights do not drastically reduce the number of accidents and they did not favor putting in a traffic light there,” Fraley explained. “Instead, they felt the roundabout is the better option for that intersection due to speed with two state highways coming together, and that they had successfully installed roundabouts on other locations at similarly situated intersections.”
Fraley noted that while the decision is up to the state, the roundabout solution seems more likely to help the city avoid fatal accidents like the one at the first phase of the bypass.
“Ultimately, it is the state’s call on any traffic control device on a state highway. My purpose was to insist on some sort of traffic control device at that intersection with the hope of preventing a fatality or fatalities,” Fraley said. “I felt like with a stop sign only that a fatality would be imminent. It would just be a matter of time, and I don’t want to see any family go through a fatality if we can work with the transportation cabinet to prevent that, because I’ve been through a fatality at an intersection on the bypass and don’t won’t anybody to go through that.”
