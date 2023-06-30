As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, people across the country are getting ready for the food, fun, and fireworks.
And while lots of fun, fireworks can become dangerous if the proper safety precautions are not followed.
Data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that 74 percent of fireworks injuries occur around the Fourth of July, and nearly 50 percent of those injuries involve people 24 and younger. In 2021, an estimated 11,500 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries.
Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin reminds Berea and county residents to use caution when lighting or viewing fireworks.
Sandlin offered a few tips to remain safe over the holiday.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to extinguish the fireworks or in case a fire start;
- Never allow kids to play with or ignite fireworks without adult supervision;
- Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that are still burning from the ground;
- Never point or throw fireworks at or around a person;
- Never light fireworks inside a home;
- Never ignite fireworks under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Fourth Events
• The City of Berea will have its annual July Fourth celebration from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at the Berea City Park. Performers include Derek Isaacs, Brett Higgins and Andrea Warner Gross.
• The annual Blast in the Valley at Renfro Valley will be June 30-July 1. An Orchestra Patriotic Concert will be 7-8:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Amphitheater. The fireworks event will be 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center Festival Field.
• The City of Richmond will have its Fireworks event 5-10 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Reba Park and the headliner will be Rock of Ages.
