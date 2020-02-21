Saint Joseph Berea is among a select group of facilities nationwide and three hospitals in Kentucky to receive a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as part of its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2020. Saint Joseph Berea was among 407 hospitals across the country to receive a five-star designation from CMS.
CMS assigns star ratings to more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide based on their performance across seven areas of quality, including safety of care, readmission, mortality, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.
“This is the first time we have received this prestigious 5-star ranking from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and we have our caring employees and the dedicated medical staff to credit for this designation,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph Berea. “This would not be possible without their dedication and the quality care they offer patients each day. We are proud that Saint Joseph Berea has been named to this list.”
The goal of the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating program is to improve the usability, accessibility and interpretability of CMS’s hospital quality website, Hospital Care, for patients and consumers. According to CMS, the star ratings make it easier for consumers to choose a hospital and understand the quality of care they deliver.
The overall rating from Hospital Compare ranges from one to five stars, with a five-star rating being the highest a hospital can receive. The overall rating summarizes up to 57 quality measures reflecting common conditions that hospitals treat, such as heart attacks or pneumonia. The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the United States.
The Hospital Compare star ratings are based on data hospitals provide to CMS through the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR) Program and the Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting (OQR) Program.
This year:
• 228 hospitals received one star
• 710 hospitals received two stars
• 1,191 hospitals received three stars
• 1,136 hospitals received four stars
• 407 hospitals received five stars
Saint Joseph Berea is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Berea, KY. Established in 1898 on the grounds of Berea College, the facility serves residents of Madison, Estill, Garrard, Jackson and Rockcastle counties. Saint Joseph Berea recognizes the importance of family, friends and familiar surroundings in the healing process and provides a breadth of services so that getting first-rate care doesn’t have to mean being far from home.
