Saint Joseph honors its top employees

Saint Joseph Berea has announced its 2022 Physician of the Year, Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients.
• Dr. Daniel Gaspar, general medical internal physician, of Lexington, was recognized as Physician of the Year.
• Summer Price, charge nurse, of Berea, was recognized as Employee of the Year.
• Rachael Morgan, operating room managing nurse, of London, was recognized as Leader of the Year.
Each year, Saint Joseph Berea recognizes an outstanding Physician of the Year who helps to build healthier communities, as well as exhibit CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration. Dr. Daniel Gaspar was nominated for Physician of the Year by his colleagues.
“Dr. Gaspar demonstrates all CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values plus some on a daily basis,” said a nominator. “He is the kindest and most caring physician I have ever had the pleasure of working with. He takes the best care of his patients and their family members and is available any
time, any day. When there is a problem, he has a solution. The kind and professional manner in which he treats the patients and staff is remarkable, and we appreciate the great job he does at Saint Joseph Berea!”
Saint Joseph Berea also recognizes an Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year who go above and beyond their duties and demonstrate the health care system’s core values.
This year’s Saint Joseph Berea Employee of the Year is Summer Price.
“Thinking of an outstanding employee that encompasses our core values immediately brings to mind Summer Price,” said a nominator. “She is a blessing to our patients and staff on a daily basis and truly is selfless in her service to others. Summer has a heart of gold; she laughs with our patients and cries with them; she cares for all people of all backgrounds equally and treats each patient and family member with the utmost respect and kindness. Summer is an advocate for her patients and pursues the best avenue of care for each one, and she is trustworthy and an exemplary employee. We are so thankful to have Summer on our team.”
Rachael Morgan has been named this 2022’s Leader of the Year, recognized for her outstanding leadership in a managerial position. Her colleagues said “revolutionized the surgery department, further enhancing the quality care our patients receive.”
All award winners were recently recognized during a special event and will be celebrated during the CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations’ Humankindness Gala in Lexington on April 15.
