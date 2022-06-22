Saint Joseph Berea on Thursday held a “Blessing of the Rigs” event last Thursday to honor and bless first responders in the Berea area, and recognize their dedication to the local community each day.
The event was one of several across CHI Saint Joseph Health, which invited first responders to attend the event during which they each received a nondenominational blessing for themselves and the rigs they use to transport patients.
Along with Saint Joseph Berea, CHI Saint Joseph Health also held this event Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Flaget Memorial Hospital.
This is the second year CHI Saint Joseph Health has held this event at its facilities across the state, as they help celebrate humankindness in communities. Humankindness is embedded in the call to serve at CHI Saint Joseph Health.
“Humankindness is not only part of CHI Saint Joseph Health’s call to serve our community, but it’s also woven into our values of Compassion, Inclusion, Integrity, Excellence and Collaboration,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph Berea.
“We are committed to demonstrating kindness in serving our communities, and we know that first responders have the same dedication and values.
“We are proud to help show our support for these heroes and recognize their service.”
