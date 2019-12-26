John Yanes is getting comfortable in his new role as President of Saint Joseph Hospital in Berea and it didn't take long for Yanes to get used to his new surroundings.
"I'm very impressed with Berea, in particular with the history of Berea," he said. "Once I was considering the position, I got inline and was able to get online, do a little more research and find out about Berea‚ the community, the hospital and the college, which is ahead of its time. I have a lot of respect for that and the more I learned about it, the more it attracted me.
"Everything that I have learned since I have been here, has been it’s just a lot of deep roots run the community and depth and certainly the hospital has played a significant role in the history of Berea. I'm just looking forward to building on that history."
Yanes has been on the job for three months and previously served as CEO of Andalusia Health in Andalusia, Alabama. He also has worked at hospital and health networks in Jacksonville, Daytona Beach and Pompano Beach, all in Florida.
"(Andalusia is) a small community, small town, with probably about an 8,000 population," he said. "It's similar to Berea, except there isn't a university there and a Super Wal-Mart, a Piggly Wiggly, as far as retail. It's a great community as well. There is just some great people there. It is the Southeast and there are some smiler demographics overall, with some of the same challenges."
He said most of those challenges are "getting access to care, the social dependence of health, economic impact in the community and limited resources in that respect" and added the "people there are very welcoming."
Much like his previous stop, Yanes said a lot of patients visit the emergency department on a yearly basis "that have mental issues and opioid dependency."
"I believe that's true throughout the nation," he said. "There are a lot of similarities that communities are struggling with when it comes to drug dependency."
He said one way to help reduce that dependency on drugs is to raise awareness and admit that a problem does exist.
"We worked with the local schools (in Alabama) to raise awareness at the fifth-grade," he said. "It was a partnership with the local school as well as a couple of other social age nice in the community. We produce a booklet, which showed drug paraphernalia and what it looked like and the effects that drugs, alcohol and tobacco have with the developing brain."
At Berea, Yanes said Berea has a staff of around 200 employees, which does a "significant number of out-patient visits."
"This community is really dependent on this hospital for basic healthcare, diagnostic health care, the emergency department and primary care," he said. "Those are key services that we provide for the community."
Yanes said the future question is "how do we provide additional access in the community that's sustainable and how do we bring key services and physician specialties that perhaps we don't have that the community needs?"
"Being a part of a system allows us to look at them," he said. "Are there services currently not being provided at Berea that we can set up a clinic. Those are things that we are looking at. How do we minimize folks leaving the community for care?"
He said Berea has added sleep care and added the facility is looking at wound care options, especially for diabetic patients who have circularity issues.
During his 25-year career, Yanes has received several awards in the healthcare industry and Andalusia Health received the 2016 and the 2017 Operational Excellence Award for Top Emergency Department within LifePoint’s hospitals, awarded the 2017 Large Business of the Year from the Andalusia Chamber of Commerce and Andalusia Health achieved Chest Pain Accreditation and Heart Failure Accreditation.
