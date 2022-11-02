Sallie L. Jones, 79, of Berea, passed away on October 30, 2022, at Baptist Health in Richmond.
Sallie was born in Berea to the late Edgar and Ollie Plowman Combs. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three children, Corey Tackett, Robert “Bobby” Tackett, and Lisa Mink; several siblings, one grandchild, and one great grandchild.
She is survived by two children, Kenneth (Angie) Tackett, and Tamara (Michael) Chandler; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson, Ketan Lawson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Shirley Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearer will be Kenneth Tackett, Heath Tackett, Logan Chandler, Dakota Tackett, Samuel Harris, Jamie Tackett, and Kevin Lawson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.