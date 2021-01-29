Bernie Sanders was busy last week.
The former presidential candidate attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration and gained national attention with his mittens. A photographer spotted Sanders in the crowd and there he sat with his legs crossed, adorned with a puffy coat and his arms crossed with his comfy mittens.
The photo not only went viral, but a meme of Sanders spread like wildfire and his image has been photoshopped into other pictures and shared on social media sites such as Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and other internet platforms.
Some of the memes are downright hilarious and the expression, the dress, the posture and the mittens of course make the perfect meme. Bernie has been spotted everywhere, on the street near a business, in a car, in a stadium, in a business at Berea City Hall, next to a police cruiser in front of the Fire Department, with athletes, at Rupp Arena. He has even been spotted in sitting in a tree hanging out with birds. He went out of this world and visited the moon.
Santa Claus is no match for Bernie these days.
Sanders told CBS News that his main priority, as with others who attended the inauguration, including Richmond Mayor Dr. Robert Blythe, was to simply keep warm during the ceremony.“In Vermont, we dress warm, we know something about the cold,” he said. “And we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”
The mittens were sold out in a matter of hours and sweatshirts that were made with the meme printed on the front were donated to charity. They also sold out within hours of hitting the market.
The mittens were made by Vermont native Jen Ellis, 42, a second-grade teacher. She made the famous mittens from gloves from repurposed sweaters and recycled plastic.
She told the Jewish Insider last week that she doesn’t have any more mittens on stock and doesn’t plan on ending her teaching career any time soon.
“I am a second grade teacher, and I’m a mom, and all that keeps me really busy,” she said. “There’s no possible way I could make 6,000 pairs of mittens, and every time I go into my email, another several hundred people have emailed me.”
Although the mittens are sweaters are not longer in stock, the meme is still around and Bernie is still making his rounds.
Like the rest of you, I have laughed at some of those memes over the past few days. A fun fact is that no matter your political affiliation and whether or not you agree with Sanders’ political beliefs, you can agree the memes are what society needed in wake of the political unrest that has gripped our country.
It’s exactly what America needed to help heal itself from the political wounds of hate that has infiltrated our society on both sides of the isle. Who would have thought Sanders, ironically an independent Senator from Vermont, would have had a had in the political healing process?
Thank you, Bernie. We all have felt the Bern.
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen. Reach him at publisher@bereacitizen.net.
