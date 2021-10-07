Berea Fire Department Chief Shawn Sandlin believes providing education to the community on how to be proactive in fire hazard situations is the best possible way to save lives and keep people safe.
“As a whole, I do believe by placing that into existence years ago has brought great recognition to the danger associated with fires. which in return has people doing things safer,” he said.
He also says it’s much deeper than just giving talks in a one-week span and it takes prolonged effort with prevention. “Code enforcement on smoke detectors has saved astronomical amounts of lives along with egress from windows and doors. These are all apart of fire prevention just in different forms. We often think about going into the classrooms and home visits, but this goes much deeper when you look at the big picture.”
Most of the tips and prevention tools will be posted online through the Fire Department’s social media sites, with hopes that in the next few years, the department can get back to making appearances in the community to spread education.
“We have to do our very best to educate, prevent, enforce and respond to everyone’s situation.”
