On Friday, December 19, Santa Claus was riding in style with the Masonic Lodge and Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department members.
On a trailer in an Adirondack chair pulled by a festively decorated side-by-side, Santa waved to the neighborhood children of Sunny Acres and Spring Lake subdivisions.
Thanks to Lodge 183, Master Nicholas Logan Foster and his family for hosting Santa’s visit through our community and to the Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department for escorting them through safely. Children in the community were waving with glee as Santa came to town.
This was a new event for our community, and one I hope becomes a tradition.
The Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department has been a strong, invaluable resource for our community since 1977.
In the past several months, the KVFD has been active many times to help our community members and others throughout the county with structural fires. However, they have also aided in escorts for birthday parades, and now a Christmas parade featuring Santa himself. We are always grateful to have the KVFD in our community.
The Masonic Lodge has also been a strong presence in our community for many years.
They have hosted country ham breakfasts on many occasions and continue to serve our community and others through their longstanding traditions and charitable giving.
Our Lodge is home to 72 members and continues to give back to the community.
‘Ms. Dottie’ will be missed
This past week, Kirksville lost a long-standing community member. Mrs. Dorothy Ellen Shrader Spurlock passed away on December 14.
“Ms. Dottie” as many of the youth in the community called her, was a devout servant of the Lord and held many roles during her time at Kirksville Baptist Church.
As her obituary highlighted, she was a grandmother to many. Ms. Dottie’s door was always open to the youth of Kirksville Baptist Church, and you were sure to leave her home feeling loved and well-fed in body and soul.
Many youth in the community likely recall her hosting summer gatherings in her pool and being part of the yearly dinner-train at Christmas.
Her presence in our community will be missed.
———
You can reach Kirksville Community columnist Carrie Grant at (859) 582-4790.
