Santa Letters.
Mrs. Amanda Bailey’s 2nd-Grade Class
Shannon Johnson Elementary
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. Are your elfs working hard? I can’t wait to open are presents this year. I still play with my other toys. I can’t belive the thangs you are doing. I can’t wait to see you. This year for Christmas I want a huver bord, hot wheels, and little magnet beads.
Love,
Preston Angel
Dear Santa,
Are you glad tomorrow is December ferst? Win did Brawney come? We loved the hoverbords.
I have been good this yera. I help my mom and dad with chores. I clen my room and play room.
This year anething you bring me is fine. Even col. I wold like a Barbie closet, slim, and my famley to be safe.
Love,
Lyla Bailey
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas i would like some new Barbies. I have been good this year. Can i also have new slime. Can i have Barbie accessories.
Frome,
Peyton Carpenter
Dear Santa,
How are you doing in the cold North Pole? Thank you for the toys you got me every year for Christmas. How is Ms. Claus and reindeer and elves?
I have been good this year. I did the chores like cleaning and making my bedroom clean. I pay attention to my teacher. I also tried my hardest to learn in school. I’m thankful for the presents you give me. Can you give me these three things an L.O.L. kit four big sisters and four little sisters with boxed surprises, a Barbie Dream House with Barbies, and get the one with the cat, and Polly Pockets please. I love you.
Love,
Kat Conley
Dear Santa,
Hello. How was your day? Can you please tell Frisbl that I said hi. He is my favorite Elf in the world. I can’t wait to see him.
I hope I am on the nice list. I have been thinking about others not my self. I help my parents and I pick up my toys. I also take good care of my animals.
Santa will you please bring me a little parrot. I also would love to have a golden retreur. I can’t wait to see what you bring. I am so excited.
Love,
Carson Cornett
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs douing? I hope they are good. And you Santa How is Ms. Clows? I loved your presins. I stale play weth them.
I have ben good this year. I gave Drew my car. I clend my room. I hlept my mom do work. I hlept my sistr get a cat.
I wod like any thang for Cismes. I woud like for you to get me a hovr brd and a rmot cantrol shark. I wod like a rmot cantrol car.
Frend,
Gabe Fields
Dear Santa,
How are the elves Also how is Mrs Claus All I wane for Christmas is a phon Thank you very much
Love
Brayden Jackowski
Hi Santa
Thank you for the toys you brought us last year. My favorite thing was my gaming chair.
I have been very good this yeer. I have helped my mom and I have been a good student.
This year I hope I get a new bike and tickets to the royal rumble.
Love
Holden Parks
Dear Santa
Thac you for all uv the presis I love thim I still play with thim this yere I wub like a Dol a Polepocit and a LOL
Love
Tinsley Reed
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? I love the toys you got me. How do yure rander fliy? I hav bin god this year. how do you hav magik. I klin mie rom. This year I wunt Rodlox toys and a Dadpoll toys and a lago sast and a soum toys and som trasry toys. I love you so much.
Love,
Damien Shear
Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you and the reindeer. How are the elves doing? I hope everyone is doing good. Thank you for all the presents last year that was really nice of you. Did you like the cookies and milk I left on the table for you?
I have been really good this year. I have been helping my parents with my two little sisters. I have been on time for my Zoom meetings for school and trying my best to get good grades. I clean my room and load and unload the dishwasher for my mom.
This year I would like a remote control robot, a new charger for my phone. I would also like a four wheeler. Santa could you please bring my brother and two sisters some toys also.
Love,
Riley Slone
Dear Santa,
I hope you are safe.
I have been a good boy this year.
I hope you will bring me a miny cow. I want a red and black and white. I will be so happy!
Love,
Bo Todd
Dear Santa,
Hello thank you so muck. We love the toys you gave us. How we stay good is pay attention to are teacher. I wud like a baby doll and anything!!!!!
Love you,
Ella VanWinkle
Dare Sant,
I have been Good. I still play with my toys.. I want a HiRainbow doll. I Halp my mamaw to keep bubby out of the kitchen.
HaLee Ward
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope the raindear are fine! How are the elfs? I am going to get a brother or sister in April! How are the elfs? What is rudolph doing? I hope you have a grat day! I have been nice this year. I have been hellpful too. And doing my chores. I am not asking for a lot. All I want is a styling ket for my American girl dolls to put on makeup, nails, and hair. I hope my elf Joy is giveing good reports. I have been good. See you soon!
From,
Heidi Warren
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for the presents last year.
I have been very good this year. I have cleaned my room and gone to all my zooms on time.
This year for Christmas I will be thankful for anything you bring me. I would like a clubhouse with a slide to play outside.
I am always happy when you visit. Thank you!
Love,
Andrew Wellman
